Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Lamb Weston updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.150-4.350 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $4.15-4.35 EPS.
Lamb Weston Stock Performance
Shares of LW stock opened at $64.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.75. Lamb Weston has a 12-month low of $52.99 and a 12-month high of $111.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.92.
Lamb Weston Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.23%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently weighed in on LW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lamb Weston from $108.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on Lamb Weston from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Consumer Edge downgraded Lamb Weston from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.70.
Lamb Weston Company Profile
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.
