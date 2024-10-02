Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.08.

A number of research analysts have commented on LSCC shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Shares of LSCC opened at $51.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.48. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $40.65 and a 52 week high of $87.64.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $124.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.17 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,232 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $60,343.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,732.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,232 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $60,343.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,732.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 20,632 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $1,008,698.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,416,771.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rokos Capital Management LLP increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,592.8% in the first quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 1,212,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,230 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 78.7% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,494,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,962 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,720.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 511,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,309,000 after acquiring an additional 483,673 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 63.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,094,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,456,000 after acquiring an additional 426,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 19.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,822,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,669,000 after acquiring an additional 294,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

