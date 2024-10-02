Lazari Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Lazari Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in Marriott International by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in Marriott International by 845.5% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $263.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Marriott International from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Marriott International from $268.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.65.

Marriott International Price Performance

Marriott International stock opened at $246.08 on Wednesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.75 and a 12 month high of $260.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.59.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.01. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 239.60%. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

