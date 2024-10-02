Lazari Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Lazari Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 659.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,143 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Lazari Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Lazari Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $56,798,000. Creekside Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,604,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,222,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,513,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $280.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $420.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $202.44 and a 52-week high of $284.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.52.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

