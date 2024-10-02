Lazari Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Lazari Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,559 shares during the quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 176.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Global Net Lease by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 14,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Global Net Lease from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Global Net Lease from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Friday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.83.

Global Net Lease Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE GNL opened at $8.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.38. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $10.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.80.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $203.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.80 million. Global Net Lease had a negative net margin of 33.26% and a negative return on equity of 9.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Net Lease Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. The firm focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

