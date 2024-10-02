Lazari Capital Management Inc. Has $1.52 Million Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Lazari Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Altria Group makes up 0.7% of Lazari Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Lazari Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MO. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 120,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 5,517 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 25,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,142 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 137,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Altria Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.67.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO stock opened at $50.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.57 and a 200-day moving average of $47.25. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $54.95. The stock has a market cap of $87.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 232.55% and a net margin of 42.25%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.01%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 85.36%.

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Featured Stories

