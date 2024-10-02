Lazari Capital Management Inc. Has $2.66 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Lazari Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,411 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises approximately 1.2% of Lazari Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Lazari Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 926.7% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $159.75 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.11 and a 12 month high of $227.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.93, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

