Lazari Capital Management Inc. Has $2.86 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Lazari Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 284.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,868 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Lazari Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Lazari Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,046,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,725,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319,531 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,513,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,319,789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774,400 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,110,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,552,557,000 after purchasing an additional 509,048 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,599,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615,287 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,683,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,488,098,000 after purchasing an additional 237,585 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $571.43 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.02 and a 1 year high of $577.47. The company has a market cap of $493.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $555.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $540.24.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

