Lazari Capital Management Inc. Has $304,000 Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Lazari Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Lazari Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $522.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $473.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $375.95 and a 12 month high of $529.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $508.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $494.15.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.