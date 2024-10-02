Lazari Capital Management Inc. Has $318,000 Stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Lazari Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,937 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Block were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Block during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in Block during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Block during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

SQ stock opened at $65.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.65, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.85 and a 12-month high of $87.52.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. Block had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Block’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total transaction of $30,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,715,608.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Roelof Botha bought 434,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.55 per share, with a total value of $25,000,007.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 434,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,000,007.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total value of $30,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,715,608.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,542 shares of company stock valued at $1,343,635. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SQ shares. William Blair upgraded shares of Block to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Block from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Block in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Block presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.34.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

