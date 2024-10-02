Lazari Capital Management Inc. Has $386,000 Position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS)

Lazari Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Free Report) by 342.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,050 shares during the quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 42,942.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 258,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 257,655 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 390.4% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 239,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 190,484 shares during the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,184,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,000.

NYSEARCA:SPXS opened at $6.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.23. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares has a 52-week low of $6.60 and a 52-week high of $18.09.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

