Lazari Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)

Lazari Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mesoblast were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the second quarter valued at $562,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Mesoblast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in Mesoblast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co acquired a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mesoblast Price Performance

MESO opened at $8.27 on Wednesday. Mesoblast Limited has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $8.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $944.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 3.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MESO. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Mesoblast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mesoblast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Mesoblast Profile

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

