Lazari Capital Management Inc. Invests $410,000 in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

Lazari Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000. Lazari Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Family CFO Inc grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 14,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF stock opened at $28.55 on Wednesday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 12-month low of $22.55 and a 12-month high of $29.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.78.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

