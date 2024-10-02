Lazari Capital Management Inc. Makes New $568,000 Investment in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Lazari Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 112.6% in the first quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $54,000.

Shares of DISV opened at $28.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.63.

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

