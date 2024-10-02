Lazari Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Lazari Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter worth about $1,660,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter worth about $224,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter worth about $619,000. Carrera Capital Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter worth about $8,739,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 1.8% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 22,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $28.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.35. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $18.97 and a 12 month high of $29.56.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

