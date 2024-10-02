Lazari Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Lazari Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 670.4% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSM. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 0.9 %

TSM stock opened at $172.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $892.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $167.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.89. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $84.95 and a fifty-two week high of $193.47.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 37.85%. The business had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4871 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.95%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

