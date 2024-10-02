Lazari Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Lazari Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,200,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,546 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,153,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,342,000 after acquiring an additional 941,710 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,889,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,131,000 after acquiring an additional 735,341 shares in the last quarter. Adroit Compliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $18,523,000. Finally, Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 525,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,780,000 after acquiring an additional 20,572 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

IMTM opened at $40.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.94 and a 200-day moving average of $38.88. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $30.38 and a 52-week high of $41.20.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.