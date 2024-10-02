Lazari Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 22,681 Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Lazari Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 22,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $11,176,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 86,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 358.1% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 387,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,827,000 after purchasing an additional 302,672 shares in the last quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,491,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 550,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,933,000 after acquiring an additional 212,869 shares during the period.

Shares of FBND stock opened at $46.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $42.45 and a 52-week high of $47.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.50.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

