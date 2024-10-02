Lazari Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Lazari Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.0% of Lazari Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Lazari Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cim LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.6% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 26,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,986,000. Clear Rock Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 112.6% during the second quarter. Clear Rock Advisors LLC now owns 16,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Brown Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $773,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.3% in the second quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 6,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock opened at $119.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $123.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.81.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.75.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

