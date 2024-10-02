Lazari Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,778 Shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)

Lazari Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,436 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,778 shares during the quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the second quarter worth $54,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the first quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the second quarter worth $197,000. Institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Putnam Premier Income Trust alerts:

Putnam Premier Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of PPT stock opened at $3.73 on Wednesday. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $3.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.57.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Putnam Premier Income Trust Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th.

(Free Report)

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.