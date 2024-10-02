Lazari Capital Management Inc. Sells 760 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Lazari Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,131 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Lazari Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 624,994,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,999,912,000 after buying an additional 2,588,539 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,076,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,549,375,000 after buying an additional 5,592,123 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 60,109,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,148,689,000 after buying an additional 1,569,374 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 51,558,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $985,307,000 after buying an additional 1,007,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 30,092,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,070,000 after buying an additional 315,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T opened at $22.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.58. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $22.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $158.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.59.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 59.68%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on T shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.38.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

