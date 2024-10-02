Lazari Capital Management Inc. Takes $497,000 Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Lazari Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cim LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 2.7% in the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the second quarter valued at $16,412,000. Clear Rock Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 30.2% in the second quarter. Clear Rock Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the second quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML opened at $822.35 on Wednesday. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $567.57 and a 12-month high of $1,110.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.49 billion, a PE ratio of 42.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $851.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $931.66.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $1.8732 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $7.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.50%.

Several research firms recently commented on ASML. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays raised ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,147.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

