Lazari Capital Management Inc. Takes $924,000 Position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Lazari Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,018,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 77,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 18,079 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 454,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,095,000 after acquiring an additional 29,855 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 616,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,093,000 after acquiring an additional 75,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Oak Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

DFSV opened at $30.38 on Wednesday. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.54 and a fifty-two week high of $32.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.10 and its 200 day moving average is $29.49.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

