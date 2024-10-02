Lazari Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Lazari Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 84,438,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,083,769,000 after acquiring an additional 8,691,058 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 17,898,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,534,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482,025 shares in the last quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $472,909,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,326,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,029,000 after buying an additional 6,253,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 789.9% during the fourth quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 6,896,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,121,670 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $75.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.80. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

