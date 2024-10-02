LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF (NYSEARCA:LSAT) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF (NYSEARCA:LSAT – Get Free Report) traded down 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $41.33 and last traded at $41.64. 4,109 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 14,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.75.

LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $159.48 million, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.57.

About LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF

The LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF (LSAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively-managed to invest in US stocks selected by multiple factors. The fund employs a risk overlay to overweight money-market securities during riskier periods.

