Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) PT Raised to $185.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LDOS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Leidos from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays raised their target price on Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Leidos from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.83.

Leidos Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of LDOS stock traded up $0.71 on Wednesday, reaching $165.72. The company had a trading volume of 113,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,812. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.51 and a 200-day moving average of $144.68. The stock has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of 71.43, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Leidos has a 12 month low of $89.22 and a 12 month high of $165.97.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.36. Leidos had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 28.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Leidos will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In other Leidos news, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,059 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.23, for a total value of $153,798.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,689.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Leidos news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell bought 1,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $145.04 per share, for a total transaction of $248,308.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 22,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,605.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.23, for a total value of $153,798.57. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,689.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leidos

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Leidos by 251.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 122.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Leidos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

