Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.17-1.27 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.32 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LEVI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. OTR Global assumed coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Friday, June 14th. They issued a positive rating for the company. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Shares of NYSE:LEVI traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $21.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,601,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,203,988. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.33. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $12.41 and a twelve month high of $24.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

In related news, Director David A. Friedman sold 25,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $500,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 229,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,583,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, Director David A. Friedman sold 25,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $500,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 229,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,583,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total value of $79,778.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,178 shares in the company, valued at $2,952,508.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,334 shares of company stock worth $655,765. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

