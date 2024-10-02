LexinFintech Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:LX)

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 11,522 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 4,000% compared to the typical volume of 281 call options.

LexinFintech Stock Performance

LX stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.40. 21,624,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,061,311. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. LexinFintech has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $4.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.53.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $500.98 million during the quarter. LexinFintech had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 8.16%.

LexinFintech Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. This is a boost from LexinFintech’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07. LexinFintech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LexinFintech by 38.7% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 15,245 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LexinFintech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 5.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,021,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 55,700 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of LexinFintech by 33.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 303,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 75,759 shares during the period.

About LexinFintech

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.

