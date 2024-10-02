Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Liberty Tax Inc (OTCMKTS:TAXA – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.95. Liberty Tax shares last traded at $11.95, with a volume of 10,100 shares traded.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.95. The company has a market capitalization of $193.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.90 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.88.
Liberty Tax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.
