Lion Selection Group Limited (ASX:LSX) Insider Buys A$40,400.00 in Stock

Lion Selection Group Limited (ASX:LSX – Get Free Report) insider Peter Maloney purchased 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.51 ($0.35) per share, with a total value of A$40,400.00 ($27,862.07).
Peter Maloney also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 25th, Peter Maloney bought 60,000 shares of Lion Selection Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.51 ($0.35) per share, with a total value of A$30,300.00 ($20,896.55).
Lion Selection Group Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 114.42, a quick ratio of 181.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
About Lion Selection Group
Lion Selection Group Limited is a Listed Investment Company (LIC) that invests specializes in early stage investment. The fund does not invest in oil or gas mining companies. It primarily invests in precious and base metals mining companies. The fund seeks to make investments in Australia. The fund seeks to invest in projects that are close to development or with exposure to advanced exploration.
