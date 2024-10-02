Liontown Resources (OTCMKTS:LINRF) Shares Up 4.1%

Liontown Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LINRF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.58. 1,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 18,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.

Liontown Resources Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.68.

Liontown Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liontown Resources Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for lithium, gold, vanadium, copper, and nickel deposits, as well as platinum group elements. Its flagship property is the Kathleen Valley lithium project located in Perth, Western Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liontown Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liontown Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.