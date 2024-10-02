Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LMT. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $511.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $518.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.43.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $2.55 on Wednesday, hitting $603.31. 1,192,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,068,801. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $562.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $497.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.47. Lockheed Martin has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $611.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 26.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,850.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMT. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at about $6,611,000. Verity & Verity LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.2% during the second quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 34,236 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,992,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 147,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,697,000 after buying an additional 73,774 shares during the period. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 414.2% during the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 7,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after buying an additional 5,736 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

