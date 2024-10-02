Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $43.15

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $43.15 and last traded at $39.72, with a volume of 137233 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.09.

LBPH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Longboard Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.11.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 1.24.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.65) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Randall Kaye sold 16,667 shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total transaction of $578,844.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 58.6% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 4,540 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company develops bexicaserin (LP352), which has completed Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

