Lookers (OTCMKTS:LKKRF) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Lookers plc (OTCMKTS:LKKRF – Get Free Report) shares were up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.75. Approximately 134,350 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

Lookers Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.75.

About Lookers

Lookers plc engages in the sale, hire, and maintenance of motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company engages in the sale of new and used cars and light commercial vehicles; vehicle rental; and leasing fleet management. It operates various franchised dealerships and online platforms.

