Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target Raised to $250.00 at Loop Capital

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Loop Capital from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target indicates a potential downside of 7.89% from the stock’s current price.

LOW has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer raised Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $230.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $272.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.54.

LOW stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $271.42. 683,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,475,996. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $274.16. The company has a market cap of $154.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.48.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.14. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 47.07%. The company had revenue of $23.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total value of $1,684,262.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,678.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

