LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Gap Down to $229.85

Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $229.85, but opened at $224.48. LPL Financial shares last traded at $228.08, with a volume of 219,709 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LPLA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on LPL Financial from $326.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $322.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $261.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on LPL Financial from $289.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LPL Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.69.

LPL Financial Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $216.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.12.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 52.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 9.06%.

Institutional Trading of LPL Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 360.7% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 74.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Further Reading

