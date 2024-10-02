Lucas GC (NASDAQ:LGCL) Shares Down 5.3%

Lucas GC Limited (NASDAQ:LGCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.06 and last traded at $1.07. Approximately 57,885 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 514,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

Lucas GC Stock Down 5.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.61 and its 200-day moving average is $2.28.

Institutional Trading of Lucas GC

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lucas GC stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lucas GC Limited (NASDAQ:LGCL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Lucas GC Company Profile

Lucas GC Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online agent-centric human capital management services based on platform-as-a-service (PaaS) in the People's Republic of China. Its Star Career and Columbus platforms enables registered users to receive customized job recommendations and work as talent scouts to source suitable candidates for its corporate customers through their social network, as well as receive trainings and other value-added services.

