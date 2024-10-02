Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.48

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.48 and traded as high as $2.54. Lument Finance Trust shares last traded at $2.48, with a volume of 81,634 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James cut Lument Finance Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

Get Lument Finance Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on LFT

Lument Finance Trust Stock Down 2.0 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.60 million, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.06.

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Lument Finance Trust had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $30.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lument Finance Trust, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Lument Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.90%. Lument Finance Trust’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lument Finance Trust

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Melia Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lument Finance Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $489,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 8.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,557,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 127,887 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 110.7% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 39,396 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lument Finance Trust in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Lument Finance Trust in the second quarter worth about $54,000. 19.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lument Finance Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate CRE mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lument Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lument Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.