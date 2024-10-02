M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE) Stock Price Down 10.9%

M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. (LON:MWE – Get Free Report) shares traded down 10.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 45 ($0.60) and last traded at GBX 45 ($0.60). 125,454 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 77,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50.50 ($0.68).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of M.T.I Wireless Edge in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 42.10 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 42.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The company has a market cap of £39.01 million, a P/E ratio of 1,150.00 and a beta of 1.03.

M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of antennas for the civilian and military sectors. The company operates through three divisions: Antennas; Water Solutions; and Distribution & Consultation Services. It offers directional, subscriber, sector, vehicular, omni, and train antennas; and provides RFID antennas, such as dual circular, dual linear, high performance, forklift, toll, dual circular ultra-low axial ratio, vehicle mounted, slim, ATEX, linear, embedded, MAT, circular, and subscriber.

