Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 1,314 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,841 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 167,787 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $85,788,000 after purchasing an additional 70,056 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,955 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $16,850,000 after acquiring an additional 12,560 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 32,529 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $16,632,000 after acquiring an additional 10,907 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 628 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total transaction of $131,020.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,918.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total value of $131,020.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,918.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $260.00 per share, with a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 89,922 shares in the company, valued at $23,379,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 1.8 %

LULU opened at $266.45 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.01 and a 12 month high of $516.39. The company has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $257.11 and a 200 day moving average of $307.84.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.22. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.59% and a net margin of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LULU shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $416.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $463.00 to $286.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.55.

Get Our Latest Report on Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.