Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $4.40 Million Stock Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 61.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,934 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,947 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $4,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Teleflex in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,467,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Teleflex by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Teleflex by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $622,494,000 after purchasing an additional 52,533 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 214.7% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,016 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,359,904,000 after purchasing an additional 57,132 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TFX has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Teleflex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $240.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.57.

NYSE TFX opened at $245.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.16. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $177.63 and a 52 week high of $257.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $238.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical technology company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.09. Teleflex had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $749.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.83%.

In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.93, for a total transaction of $638,898.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,159.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

