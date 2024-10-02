Mackenzie Financial Corp Reduces Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $3,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter worth $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1,877.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 50.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 38.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $222.19 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $219.86 and a 200 day moving average of $203.41. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.45 and a 1 year high of $236.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.97.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $726.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.49 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 29.61%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 101.19%.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.17, for a total value of $414,340.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,026.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AvalonBay Communities news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.17, for a total value of $414,340.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $908,026.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 5,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total transaction of $1,044,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 65,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,780,506.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AVB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $207.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $229.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $212.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $206.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.12.

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

