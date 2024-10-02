Mackenzie Financial Corp Trims Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $4,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 18.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,844,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,685,436,000 after purchasing an additional 603,267 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 10.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,129,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,588,000 after acquiring an additional 110,319 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 18.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 707,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,248,000 after acquiring an additional 111,973 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 652,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,786,000 after acquiring an additional 32,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1,001.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 564,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,266,000 after purchasing an additional 512,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP William Davies sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.07, for a total value of $3,846,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,199 shares in the company, valued at $5,834,881.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $487.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $444.00 to $440.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $463.00.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

AMP stock opened at $473.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $436.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $431.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.35. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $306.63 and a 1 year high of $476.18.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $0.19. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 73.83% and a net margin of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.81 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.15%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

