Macquarie Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN)

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at Macquarie in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $180.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.61% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $256.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $217.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $218.00 to $194.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.22.

Vail Resorts Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of MTN traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.42. 288,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,145. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. Vail Resorts has a 52 week low of $165.14 and a 52 week high of $236.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($4.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.28) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $265.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.84 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 7.99%. Vail Resorts’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.35) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 27.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 2.1% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 2.5% during the second quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 4.6% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 8.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

