Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) EVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio Sells 6,000 Shares

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) EVP Philip Gerard D'ambrosio sold 6,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total transaction of $254,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,192 shares in the company, valued at $517,306.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of MSGE stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.23. The stock had a trading volume of 137,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,500. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.03. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a one year low of $27.55 and a one year high of $42.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.13.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $1.97. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 138.81% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $186.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $173.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.20.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 104,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 54,918 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,494,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,076,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 17,793 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1,569.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 43,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 40,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.

