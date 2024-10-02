Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Lifted to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $382.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $405.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $381.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.83.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.1 %

MDGL stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $209.15. The stock had a trading volume of 242,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,632. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $119.76 and a one year high of $299.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $246.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06 and a beta of -0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($7.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($7.55) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $14.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($4.69) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 146280.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -27.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William John Sibold sold 6,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.83, for a total transaction of $1,551,490.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,626,927.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,055,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $575,884,000 after acquiring an additional 111,111 shares during the period. Paulson & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 1,850,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $518,296,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,668,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $445,638,000 after acquiring an additional 94,064 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 163.4% in the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 815,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,619,000 after purchasing an additional 505,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 803,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,491,000 after purchasing an additional 414,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

