Magazine Luiza (OTC:MGLUY) Trading Down 14.1%

Shares of Magazine Luiza S.A. (OTC:MGLUY – Get Free Report) were down 14.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.53 and last traded at $7.53. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.77.

Magazine Luiza Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.52 and a 200 day moving average of $16.50.

About Magazine Luiza

Magazine Luiza SA engages in the retail sale of consumer goods. It operates through Retail, Financial Operations, Insurance Operations, and Other Services segments. The company also grants credit and provides extended warranties for its products. In addition, it is involved in the provision of consortium and management services; and e-commerce of perfumes, cosmetics, sports, and fashion products, as well as product delivery management and software development services.

