Magnite’s (MGNI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on MGNI. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Magnite from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Magnite in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magnite has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Magnite Stock Down 10.8 %

Shares of Magnite stock opened at $12.36 on Wednesday. Magnite has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $15.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.31, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.41.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Magnite had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $162.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Magnite will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CRO Sean Patrick Buckley sold 19,607 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $284,301.50. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 363,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,272,417.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Sean Patrick Buckley sold 19,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $284,301.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 363,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,272,417.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,052,493 shares in the company, valued at $15,787,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,383 shares of company stock valued at $3,519,150 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Magnite

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Magnite in the 2nd quarter valued at $640,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Magnite by 668.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 70,956 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Magnite by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,939,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,455,000 after purchasing an additional 52,129 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Magnite by 212.8% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 69,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 47,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $671,000. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magnite

(Get Free Report)

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

