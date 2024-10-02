Mammoth Resources (CVE:MTH) Shares Up 66.7%

Mammoth Resources Corp. (CVE:MTH – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 66.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 208,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 162% from the average daily volume of 79,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.16 target price on Mammoth Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th.
View Our Latest Analysis on Mammoth Resources
Mammoth Resources Stock Up 66.7 %
About Mammoth Resources
Mammoth Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mining properties in Mexico. It holds a 100% interest in the Tenoriba property consisting of four concessions, including Mapy, Mapy 2, Mapy 3, and Fernanda covering a land package of totalling 5,333 hectares located in the Sierra Madre precious metal belt in southwestern Chihuahua State, Mexico.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Mammoth Resources
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- S&P 500 Hitting Resistance: These 3 Stocks Offer the Best Upside
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Nike’s Post-Earnings Drop Presents a Buying Opportunity
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft’s Targeted Upside Might Be Too Good to Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Mammoth Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mammoth Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.