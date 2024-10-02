Mammoth Resources (CVE:MTH) Shares Up 66.7%

Mammoth Resources Corp. (CVE:MTHGet Free Report)’s stock price rose 66.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 208,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 162% from the average daily volume of 79,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.16 target price on Mammoth Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

Mammoth Resources Stock Up 66.7 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.02. The firm has a market cap of C$1.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

About Mammoth Resources

Mammoth Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mining properties in Mexico. It holds a 100% interest in the Tenoriba property consisting of four concessions, including Mapy, Mapy 2, Mapy 3, and Fernanda covering a land package of totalling 5,333 hectares located in the Sierra Madre precious metal belt in southwestern Chihuahua State, Mexico.

