Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on MNTX. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.80 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Manitex International in a report on Friday, September 13th. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Manitex International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNTX opened at $5.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.85 million, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.59 and a 200-day moving average of $5.30. Manitex International has a one year low of $3.07 and a one year high of $9.16.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Manitex International had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $76.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.23 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Manitex International will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manitex International

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNTX. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 172,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 84,029 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 2,049.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 64,187 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Manitex International during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in Manitex International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Manitex International by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 142,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 16,433 shares in the last quarter. 46.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Manitex International

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, Chile, France, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction; and truck-mounted aerial platforms.

